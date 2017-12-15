Jazz, Latin Ensembles Combine Concerts

The College of Southern Maryland has combined the CSM Holiday Jazz Concert and the Latin Ensemble Concert due to recent inclement weather. The concerts will be held at 8 pm Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.

The concerts will be held at the College of Southern Maryland La Plata Campus in the Fine Arts Building theater at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata.

Solid Brass, CSM’s jazz ensemble, comprised of CSM students, local high school students community members and professional musicians, will present the jazz concert. In addition, CSM’s Latin Ensemble, Ritmo Cache, which specializes in salsa, Mexican, Afro-Cuban, merengue, Latin jazz, and other musical styles of Latin America, will perform in a performance rescheduled due to winter weather Dec. 9.

Tickets will be $7 for adults, $5 seniors/military with ID/youth of high school age and younger; adult tickets are $5 when purchased before the day of the event.

Email bxoffc@csmd.edu, call 301-943-7828, or click here.

Other Events at CSM

CSM Open House at Center for Trades and Energy Training. 10 am-2 pm Dec. 16, College of Southern Maryland, Regional Hughesville Campus, Center for Trades and Energy Training (CT Building), 6170 Hughesville Station Place, Hughesville. Area residents are invited to visit CSM newest campus and learn more about programs offered there. Free. Call 301-539-4730 or visit the college’s website.

CSM Closed for Winter Break. Dec. 22-Jan. 1. College of Southern Maryland, all campuses, will be closed for Winter Break, beginning at 3 pm Thursday, Dec. 21, and resuming a normal schedule at 8 am Tuesday, Jan. 2. Online services will still be available to register for classes and make payment arrangements for the spring term. 301-934-2251.

CSM’s campuses are accessible to patrons with disabilities. Audio description for the visually impaired and sign language interpretation for the hearing impaired are available with a minimum two week advanced notice. If you are interested in these services, contact the academic support/ADA coordinator at 301-934-7614.

