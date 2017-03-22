Ives Recounts Academy’s First Female Class

Barbara Ives, director of the Office of Strategic Partnerships at the College of Southern Maryland, tells The Tester life was not easy for the first class of women at the US Naval Academy.

DefSec James Mattis is slated to fill in some details of the Trump administration’s $639 billion defense budget today, Wednesday, before the Senate Appropriations defense subcommittee alongside Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford, reports The Hill.

President Donald Trump has proposed $54 billion in domestic discretionary spending reductions, but Congress will have final say in how agencies fund their programs. GovExec shows the 10 largest programs the Trump reductions eliminate.

SecState Rex Tillerson to brief Trump on options to halt N. Korea’s nuclear and missile programs gathered from his consultations with Japan, South Korea, and China. The Washington Times reports US and China share a “sense of urgency” in addressing North Korea’s nuclear ambitions.

It was a shotgun wedding on the Maryland fracking ban when Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and Senate Judicial Proceedings Chairman Bobby Zirkin (D) joined forces, reports MarylandMatters.

Navy Sea Warrior Program launches The Navy App Locker, to access training, career, and educational resources. Navy Times reports its free through Google Play or iTunes.

Several female Marines from Camp Pendleton share their experiences and accomplishments in celebration of Women’s History Month, reports NBC San Diego.

More than a quarter of calls to the Veterans Crisis Line redirect to other emergency response services despite leadership changes and promised reforms, reports Military Times.

Contracts:

K2 Group Inc. of Vienna, Virginia, is being awarded a $33,760,120 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract supporting the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA) technical support groups (TSG). This is a five-year contract of a one-year base and four one-year options. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funding in the amount of $3,800,000 being obligated at time of award. TSGs are worldwide, military led, rapidly deployable teams that provide the combatant commands and other government agencies a low-visibility weapons of mass destruction search capability to counter chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats. Proposals were requested of service–disabled, veteran-owned (SDVO) small businesses via Federal Business Opportunities resulting in the receipt of eight proposals to the solicitation. Work will be performed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, continental US, and outside the continental US locations, and is expected to be completed March 2022. The contracting activity is Defense Threat Reduction Agency, Fort Belvoir, Virginia (HDTRA1-17-C-0039).



Northrop Grumman Technical Services of Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded a $16,925,513 delivery order (FA8105-17-F-0041) to a firm-fixed price and cost-reimbursable contract (FA8106-10-D-0001). Contractor will provide engine overhauls in support of the KC-10 extender. Work will be performed at Cincinnati, Ohio, and is expected to be complete by Sept. 30, 2017. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds have been obligated in the amount of $16,925,513 at time of award. This award is the result of an adequate price competition with a total of two offers received. Air Force Lifecycle Management Center/WKK, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity.

