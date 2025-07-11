It’s Freaky Friday @ Three Notch Theatre

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, July 11, 2025 · Leave a Comment

“Freaky Friday” hits the stage at the Three Notch Theatre in Lexington Park on July 11 and will continue until August 3.

The musical is based on the novel “Freaky Friday” by Mary Rodgers and the Disney films.

When an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again. “Freaky Friday” is a heartfelt, comedic, and unexpectedly emotional update on an American classic. By spending a day in each other’s shoes, Katherine and Ellie come to appreciate one another’s struggles, learn self-acceptance, and realize the immeasurable love and mutual respect that bond a mother and daughter.

With a book by Bridget Carpenter (“Parenthood,” “Friday Night Lights”) and an original pop/rock score by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winners Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey (“Next to Normal,” “If/Then”), the play delivers a contemporary musical comedy with sharp wit, rousing tunes, and a deeply emotional core.

Content Advisory: PG – Mild Language & Situational Humor

Running Time: 2.5 hours with a 15-minute intermission

Show times will be 8pm Thursdays-Saturdays and 3pm Sundays. The doors will open 30 minutes before curtain.

Adults $20; seniors 65 and over, students, military $17; children 12 and under $15; and younger than 5 free. Content Advisory: ​rated MA – Adult Language.

Buy tickets here.

The cast:

Ellie Blake: Emma Querry

Katherine Blake: Rachel Taylor

Fletcher Blake: Hasting Dorn

Mike Riley: Chad Mildenstein

Adam: Bradley Evans

Torrey (Katherine U/S): Tessa Silvestro

Savannah: Mary Kate Nepini

Gretchen: Jadyn Minnigh

Hannah: Suzanne Haycraft

Parker (Ellie U/S): Faith Tucker

Wells: Fletcher Sullivan

Laurel: Amanda Hastings

Ms. Adult Superstar #1: Lily Allgaier

Mr. Adult Superstar #1: Sam Allgaier

Ms. Adult Superstar #2: Liz Mildenstein

Mr. Adult Superstar #2: Chris Pinto

Ensemble: Miranda Sinclair, Ian Trent

The theater is at 21744 South Coral Drive in Lexington Park, MD.