The US Space Force has unveiled its new uniforms, reports ABC 11 News. The new military branch will wear the same camouflage look as other branches, as a cost-saving measure.

Gen. John Raymond was sworn in as the first chief of space operations last week, reports Space News. Prior to assuming command of the Space Force and Space Command, Gen. Raymond was commander of AFSPC at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado.

SpaceX intentionally destroyed a rocket shortly after its launch Sunday as part of a key safety test for its next-generation spacecraft, reports NBC News. The US Space Force congratulated SpaceX on the successful in-flight abort test. “One step closer to bringing manned space missions back to American soil,” reads a Space Force tweet.

US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles deployed to Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia earlier this month as part of a US buildup of forces in the Middle East to counter Iran, reports Stars and Stripes.

82nd Airborne Division 1st Brigade Combat Team paratroopers will replace about 100 Marines who were previously sent to bolster security forces at the US Embassy in Baghdad, reports Army Times.

The Taliban have given the US envoy a document outlining their offer for a temporary cease-fire in Afghanistan, reports Military Times. Taliban and American negotiators are meeting in Qatar, reports The Washington Post. The discussions are expected to continue for several days.

Most of the DoD’s F-35 supply chain will be out of Turkey by March, reports Janes 360, demonstrating the US commitment to remove Turkey from the F-35 program. Almost six months since Turkey acquired Russia’s S-400 air-defense missile system, the US government is still threatening sanctions on Ankara, reports The National, if it fails to address Western concerns.

A nuclear power plant that provided power to Fort Belvoir from April 1957 to March 1973 is to be removed, reports The Connection.

Training in the US for more than 800 Saudi Arabian military students could be restarted soon, reports The Associated Press. The Defense Department will announce additional screening procedures for international students as well and increased security measures at American bases.

The US Army is holding off its effort to replace its Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle after receiving only one bid in its competitive prototyping program, reports Defense News. This does not, however, mean the end for the optionally manned fighting vehicle, officials said.

The Marine Corps will equip its aviation squadrons with new water-activated strobe lights and could add new antennas to a location beacon that has been known to fail during emergencies, reports Military.com.

Helicopter pilot Jasmin Moghbeli recently graduated with NASA’s newest class of astronauts, reports Vertical Magazine. Maj. Moghbeli attended US Test Pilot School at NAS Pax River and earned the Commander Willie McCool Outstanding Student Award while there.

Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems, Tewksbury, Massachusetts, is awarded a $30,358,285 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-19-C-5509 to exercise the option for dual band radar design agent support efforts. Work will be performed in Tewksbury, Massachusetts (69%); Port Hueneme, California (17%); and Arvonia, Virginia (14%), and is expected to be completed by January 2021. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); and fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $2,099,910 will be obligated at time of award, and funds in the amount of $1,069,769 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

CACI International Inc./BIT Systems, Sterling, Virginia, is awarded a $13,336,559 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides engineering, program management and technical services to support the installation, integration and sustainment of counter unmanned aerial systems. Installation and integration includes modeling and simulation, hardware installation, software integration, verification testing and integration trouble shooting support. System sustainment includes maintainability and deployment upgrades of operational systems, reconfiguration of installed systems, training, system maintenance, software updates and hardware repairs. Work will be performed in Sterling, Virginia (34%); various locations within the continental U.S (33%); and various locations outside the continental US (33%), and is expected to be completed in January 2022. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 US Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00421-20-D-0020).

Phillips Corp., Hanover, Maryland, was awarded a $28,570,997 firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of Computer Numeric Control mill and lathe assemblies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 16, 2025. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W9098S-20-D-0004).

Four Tribes Enterprises Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, was awarded a $13,147,968 firm-fixed-price contract for the construction of a perimeter security entry point at Rome Laboratory. One bid was solicited via the internet with one bid received. Work will be performed in Rome, New York, with an estimated completion date of July 14, 2021. Fiscal 2020 civil construction funds in the amount of $13,147,968 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, New York, New York, is the contracting activity (W912DS-20-C-0005).

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Virginia, was awarded an $8,873,629 firm-fixed-price contract for program management support services on the Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army for the Functional Management Division, Deputy Chief of Staff, G-1, Technology and Business Architecture Integration Directorate. Fifty-five bids were solicited with one bid received. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 17, 2023. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance, Army, funds in the amount of $8,873,629 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, New Jersey, is the contracting activity. (W15QKN-20-F-0144).

