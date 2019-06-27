Iranian President: US Sanctions End Diplomacy

Posted by Java Joe on Thursday, June 27, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

Iran says new US sanctions end diplomacy as way forward, reports The Associated Press. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani described the White House as “afflicted by mental retardation.”

The US conducted a cyber attack on a key Iranian proxy group, reports CNN. The US goal was to attack network communications of an Iranian sponsored Shia militia group. Department of Defense refused to comment.

SecState Mike Pompeo visits Kabul, hopes for a peace deal before Sept. 1, reports Reuters. The upcoming seventh round of peace talks between Taliban leaders and US officials is scheduled to begin June 29 in Doha.

Two US troops killed in Afghanistan, reports Military Times. There now have been nine US troops killed in Afghanistan this year and 2,426 fatalities since the start of combat operations there in October, 2001, according to iCasualties.org. Names will be released after notification of next of kin is complete.

North Korea says it won’t surrender to US-led sanctions, reports The Associated Press.

ArmySec Mark Esper’s transition to DefSec could be first test of durability of Army’s modernization overhaul, reports Defense News.

Esper seeks Europe’s help for President Donald Trump’s Iran view, saying he wants to help form a broader coalition to deter Iran and compel its leaders to return to the negotiating table for nuclear talks, reports The Associated Press.

Coast Guard Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Nathan Reynolds named Coast Guardsman of the Year, reports Navy Times, credited with saving nine lives during search and rescue missions in the past several months. “I’m a small boat coxswain whose primary mission is doing search and rescue,” he said. “And I love it. Because on someone’s worst day, you can be a ray of sunshine. It’s about giving back and helping others when they need it.”

Marine Raider who earned Silver Star for heroism during Mali hotel attack to be named Marine of the Year, reports Marine Corps Times. Marine Raider Master Sgt. Jarad Stout was awarded the Silver Star for his heroic actions in rescuing hostages during the 2015 terrorist attack on the Radisson Blu hotel in Bamako, Mali.

The Navy’s electromagnetic railgun is undergoing “shakedown” tests at the White Sands Missile Range, reports Task & Purpose, likely the last set of tests before mounting onto a warship. The railgun’s power system and universal mount have stymied efforts to produce a ship-board tactical demonstrator for the $500 million supergun.

Lasers were pointed at military planes in two separate incidents from different locations over North Carolina, reports Air Force Times.

Whistleblowers testify that fear, retribution are still widespread at VA, reports Military Times. Department officials, not invited to participate, criticized the testimony as a one-sided attack on the VA by House Democrats.

Contracts:

Atlantic Diving Suppling Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (W56HZV-19-D-0070) and Sorinex Exercise Equipment Inc., Lexington, South Carolina (W56HZV-19-D-0071), will compete for each order of the $63,778,092 firm-fixed-price contract for procurement of Army combat fitness test equipment. Bids were solicited via the internet with 11 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 6, 2022. US Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

International GeoConsultants JV, Germantown, Maryland, was awarded a $9,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for geotechnical engineering services. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June, 25, 2024. US Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Kentucky, is the contracting activity (W912QR-19-D-0034).

General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., Fairfax, Virginia, was awarded a $7,805,000 modification (F406 22) to contract W91QUZ-06-D-0012 for combined mission command network operations and maintenance information technology services. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 12, 2020. US Army 411th Contracting Support Battalion, Republic of Korea, is the contracting activity.

BAE System Technology Solutions and Services Inc., Rockville, Maryland (N00039-19-D-0031); Serco Inc., Herndon, Virginia (N00039-19-D-0032); and Scientific Research Corp., Atlanta, Georgia (N00039-19-D-0033), are each awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-only indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award contract for logistics, integration, engineering, procurement, fabrication, assembly, test, inspection, zone integration and installation of integrated command, control, communications, computers and intelligence (C4I) system of systems capabilities aboard new construction aircraft carrier and large deck amphibious ships, to include refueling and complex overhaul ships. Throughout the duration of the awarded contracts, the total obligated amount on orders for all of the awarded contracts combined will not exceed $747,097,000. Each contract includes options, which if exercised, would bring the estimated value of each contact to $601,513,730 for BAE System; $608,243,247 for Serco Inc., and $599,544,784 for Scientific Research Corp. These contracts will support various Navy shipbuilding programs. These programs require integrated C4I capabilities to provide communications for maritime operations and flight safety. The integrated capability is composed of distributed systems that provide network capabilities, communications, command and control, intelligence, and non-tactical data. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia (73%); Charleston, South Carolina (17%); and Pascagoula, Mississippi (10%), and work is expected to be completed by June 2029. No contract funds will be obligated at the time of award. Contract funds in the amount of $50,000 will be obligated on the first task order under each contract utilizing fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy), and fiscal 2019 research and development (Navy) funds. Contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. These contracts were awarded pursuant to full and open competition, with three offers received. The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

Integrity Applications Inc., Chantilly, Virginia (N68936-19-D-0036); Toyon Research Corp., Goleta, California (N68936-19-D-0037); KAB Laboratories, San Diego, California (N6893619D0038); and Booz Allen Hamilton, McLean, Virginia (N68936-19-D-0039), are each being awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contracts. These contracts provide for research, development, testing and evaluation, technical assistance and systems engineering in the development, testing and fielding of future intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeting systems. The estimated cumulative aggregate ceiling for all contracts is $49,839,291, with the companies having an opportunity to compete for individual orders. Work will be performed at various contractor facilities located inside the continental United States, and is expected to be completed in June 2024. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,004 ($2,501 per company to satisfy the minimum guarantee amount) are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. These contracts were competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals; four offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake, California, is the contracting activity.

Tetra Tech Inc., Norfolk, Virginia, is awarded $9,870,904 for firm-fixed-price task order N44255-19-F-4112 under a previously awarded single award services contract for a base wide site investigation for munitions at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor. The work to be performed provides a munition response site investigation for 15 sites having 21 locations. The scope includes all work necessary to define the source and nature of a release, describe pathways for contaminant migration, identify human and ecological receptors, conclude whether a No Further Action determination, a removal action, or a Remedial Investigation/Feasibility Study is warranted. The following surveys will be completed as part of this work: habitat/endangered species, historical and cultural resources, land surveying and clearing, munitions and clearing, and geophysical. Work will be performed in Silverdale, Washington, and is expected to be completed by June 2022. Fiscal 2019 environmental restoration (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $9,870,904 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One proposal was received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Northwest, Silverdale, Washington, is the contracting activity (N44255-19-D-4112).

Federal Prison Industries (UNICOR), Washington, District of Columbia., has been awarded a maximum $14,141,250 modification (P00002) exercising the first one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-18-D1069) with two one-year option periods for Army physical fitness uniform trunks. This is an indefinite-delivery contract. Locations of performance are Minnesota, Colorado, Louisiana, and Kentucky, with a July 11, 2020, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2019 through 2020 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency, Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Spectrum Healthcare Resources Inc., St. Louis, Missouri, has been awarded a $9,061,238 firm-fixed-price contract, HT0014-19-C-0001. This contract provides support to the Defense Health Agency’s national capital region for continuation of healthcare services at the Fort Belvoir Community Hospital Family Health Centers of Fairfax and Dumfries (outpatient clinics stemming from Fort Belvoir Community Hospital). The work includes all personnel and facilities to provide healthcare for approximately 51,000 TRICARE prime beneficiaries. Work will be performed in Virginia, beginning July 1, 2019, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2019. The contract includes a two- month base period. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $9,061,238 are obligated on this award. This was a sole-source acquisition. The Defense Health Agency, Falls Church, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Sign up for Morning Coffee to be delivered to your inbox Monday through Thursday. Stay ahead of the curve with news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community.

