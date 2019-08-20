International Overdose Awareness Day Set

Posted by Walden Behavioral Health on Tuesday, August 20, 2019

International Overdose Awareness Day is recognized each year on Aug. 31, and this year Beacon of Hope Recovery and Wellness Center of Walden is taking part in the recognition day with a public event on Friday, Aug. 30, from 1 to 3 pm. Beacon of Hope is part of Walden Behavioral Health.

Various community partners will join together for the day, which was originally established in 2001 by Sally J. Finn at The Salvation Army in St. Kilda in Melbourne, Australia. Since then, organizations all over the world have had events to increase awareness of the dangers of overdose, and to commemorate people who have been lost to this terrible tragedy.

Participants will enjoy refreshments on the grill, a guest speaker, informational booths set up by community partners, and more. The day will include a memorial slideshow, and anyone who would like to include a loved one’s photo can submit it to stawney@pyramidwalden.com.

Beacon of Hope is located at 21770 FDR Boulevard in Lexington Park. A wealth of services are offered at the site.

Peer support services available at the Beacon of Hope Recovery and Wellness Center include face-to-face recovery coaching for individuals and families, phone support, and Reiki sessions. Support groups include options for developing emotional peace, relationship issues such as co-dependency, and family issues.

Beacon of Hope hosts a range of recovery groups and meetings including SMART (Self-Management and Recovery Training) and 12 step meetings such as Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, EA (Emotions Anonymous), and DRA (Dual Recovery Anonymous). A support group for individuals taking medication-assisted treatment such as methadone, suboxone, or Vivitrol called MARS also meets at the center.

Walden Hotline: 301-863-6661

Appointments: 888-912-7366

