Input Sought Rt.5 & Great Mills Rd.

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, September 21, 2015 · 1 Comment

Input is requested by the Maryland State Highway Administration for project planning study investigating transportation improvements at Route 5 and Great Mills Road.

For more information and to participate in the survey go to this link provided by the St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce. This will direct you to the survey which can be printed and mailed or emailed to: jabdullah@sha.state.md.us.

040

‘ ..