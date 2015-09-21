Input Sought Rt.5 & Great Mills Rd.
Input is requested by the Maryland State Highway Administration for project planning study investigating transportation improvements at Route 5 and Great Mills Road.
For more information and to participate in the survey go to this link provided by the St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce. This will direct you to the survey which can be printed and mailed or emailed to: jabdullah@sha.state.md.us.
Scrap the plans for improving Great Mills Rd and Rt 5. Instead find a way to extend Pegg Rd from Gate 1 to the Rt 249 and Rt 5 intersection at Calloway.