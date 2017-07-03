Independence Day Closings

College of Southern Maryland

All of the College of Southern Maryland campuses will be closed for Independence Day, Tuesday, July 4.

St. Mary’s County Government

In observance of the Independence Day holiday, all St. Mary’s County government administrative offices will be closed July 4. All offices will reopen Wednesday, July 5, at their normal time.

The St. Andrews Landfill and six convenience centers will be closed July 4. The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) and Statewide Special Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP) will not operate. The landfill, convenience centers, STS, and SSTAP will operate under normal business hours on July 3 and 5.

All three St. Mary’s County Library branch locations (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, and Lexington Park) will be closed on July 4.

The three senior activity centers (Garvey, Loffler, and Northern) will also be closed July 4 and there will be no meals on wheels deliveries.