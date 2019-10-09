HSMP Wants Feedback on Annual Meeting

The 2019 Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership’s annual meeting was held Sept. 19. Organizers want to thank everyone who attended the event at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland. With more than 100 participants the event was a great success. MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is helping HSMP spread the word that the presentations are now available online to view and/or download.

They are also asking those who attended to take a moment to complete the Feedback and Evaluation Form. It is available here.

The evaluation form contains only 13 questions and wants to know what attendees liked about the meeting and offers the opportunity to recommend changes that would make the conference more successful and to make suggestions for future topics.

The annual meeting provided an opportunity for participants to network, learn from public health experts, and receive updates on local health improvement efforts. The meeting included learning sessions from distinguished speakers on various topics related to the four priority health issues facing St. Mary’s County: Access to Care, Behavioral Health, Healthy Eating & Active Living and Tobacco Use & Exposure to Secondhand Smoke.

The Healthy Eating & Active Living Action Team held a food drive on the day of the conference. Five boxes of food were collected to be donated to a local food pantry.

The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership is seeking representation from local organizations, agencies, and individuals who are interested in supporting the mission and collaborative process. Membership opportunities include:

Networking and collaboration with others committed to health improvement in St. Mary’s County

Participation in local efforts to make a difference in public health

Professional education and information

Public recognition of participation and support

Most importantly membership provides the opportunity to help build a healthier St. Mary’s providing the foundation for a healthy community and economy. Joining the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership is free. Click here to join.

For more information and one-click access to a list of resources available at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, visit its Leader member page.