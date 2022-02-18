HSMP Develops Food Connection Map

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, February 18, 2022 · Leave a Comment

The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership’s Environmental Health Action Team developed a Food Connection Map to help community members find food resources closest to them and address food insecurity.

The team kicked off the project by gathering comprehensive community food resource information, then creating an asset map that includes resources such as food pantries, community and senior meals, local farmers markets and farm stands, and product access.

Find the map here.

The map will help residents find resources, including food pantries, farmers markets, grocery stores, delivery services, and more.

The listings are updated quarterly. Those with updated information about a resource on this map or an additional resource to be included in the map should complete this form.

The map includes food pantries, local farms and farmers markets, convenience stores, grocery stores, and other retailers that accept SNAP/EBT.