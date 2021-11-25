HSMC to Host Hearth and Home Event

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, November 25, 2021

Visit Hearth and Home at Historic St. Mary’s City on November 26 and 27 from 10 am to 4 pm, where visitors can explore the skills that allowed people over 300 years ago to weather the cold and survive. The annual event this year centers around chickens and their contribution to culinary appetites.

Guests of HSMC can walk through the outdoor exhibits to take part in many activities and learn about the different cultures that inhabited the area.

At the Woodland Indian Hamlet, seasonal tasks include preparing food for winter storage and processing deer parts for tools and clothing. Those visiting the Tobacco Plantation can help prepare a mid-day meal over an open hearth or hear how the English diet changed upon arrival in what was to be called Maryland. In Town Center, learn how an “ordinary” dinner is made while discovering the businesses “around town.” At the Maryland Dove, watch galley cooking of “ships fare,” and discover what foods were imported to this area in the 1600s.

Admission is $10 for adults, $9 seniors, $6 students, and free for those 5 and younger and HSMC Friends members. Guests contributing a non-perishable food item will receive a $1 discount off admission benefiting Southern Maryland Food Bank. Tickets are available for purchase on the day of the event at either the HSMC Visitor Center or The Shop at Farthing’s Ordinary.

The visitor center is 18751 Hogaboom Lane in St. Mary’s City.

For more information, call 240-895-4990 or email info@stmaryscity.org.