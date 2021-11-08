Hoyer’s Office Constituent Services
Congressman Steny H. Hoyer reminds constituents how his office can provide assistance in a number of ways.
“I’m honored to serve Maryland’s Fifth Congressional District, and I will continue to fight for the priorities of my constituents,” Rep. Hoyer said. “My office continues to work around the clock to respond to the needs of our community.”
Here are just some of the ways his office can help:
- Assistance with securing passports for emergency and urgent travels
- Providing Social Security and Medicare assistance
- Helping with visas and naturalizations
- Helping with IRS issues
- Assistance with US Postal Service issues
- Assistance with VA pensions, medical services, and disability benefits
- Helping with nominations to US military academies
- Providing congressional internships
- Helping with federal government fellowships and work opportunities
- Helping with IRS tax information for small businesses and the self-employed
- Helping with business opportunities with the federal government
- Helping with grant opportunities for nonprofits
- Helping with SBA and USDA Rural Development Loans
For additional resources and services, visit Rep. Hoyer’s website where constituents can contact the office as well as check regularly updated information on COVID-19 resources.
“As always, I encourage all Fifth District residents to continue to share their concerns and insights with me by contacting my office or connecting with me on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. If you are experiencing a personal difficulty such as issues accessing veterans benefits or another problem regarding a federal agency and you wish for my office to place an inquiry on your behalf, please complete the casework request form by clicking here,” he said.
