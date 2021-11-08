Hoyer’s Office Constituent Services

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer reminds constituents how his office can provide assistance in a number of ways.

“I’m honored to serve Maryland’s Fifth Congressional District, and I will continue to fight for the priorities of my constituents,” Rep. Hoyer said. “My office continues to work around the clock to respond to the needs of our community.”

Here are just some of the ways his office can help:

Assistance with securing passports for emergency and urgent travels

Providing Social Security and Medicare assistance

Helping with visas and naturalizations

Helping with IRS issues

Assistance with US Postal Service issues

Assistance with VA pensions, medical services, and disability benefits

Helping with nominations to US military academies

Providing congressional internships

Helping with federal government fellowships and work opportunities

Helping with IRS tax information for small businesses and the self-employed

Helping with business opportunities with the federal government

Helping with grant opportunities for nonprofits

Helping with SBA and USDA Rural Development Loans

For additional resources and services, visit Rep. Hoyer’s website where constituents can contact the office as well as check regularly updated information on COVID-19 resources.

“As always, I encourage all Fifth District residents to continue to share their concerns and insights with me by contacting my office or connecting with me on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. If you are experiencing a personal difficulty such as issues accessing veterans benefits or another problem regarding a federal agency and you wish for my office to place an inquiry on your behalf, please complete the casework request form by clicking here,” he said.

