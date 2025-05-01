Hoyer’s Academy, ROTC Showcase May 8

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Thursday, May 1, 2025

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer encourages #MD05 students interested in the armed services to join him at the Service Academy & College ROTC Showcase on Thursday, May 8, 2025, and discover what the nation’s prestigious service academies have to offer.

The event will be held from 6 to 8pm at the FOP Lodge 89 at 2905 Old Largo Road in Upper Marlboro.

Those interested can register here.

Questions can be directed to MD05 Academy Coordinator Stefanie Carey Barone at [email protected].

Congressman Hoyer is chair of the Regional Leadership Council.

