Hoyer: Voters Should Demand Rep.-Elect Be Sworn In

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer has released the following statement on Republicans’ refusal to swear in US Rep.-elect for Arizona’s 7th Congressional District Adelita Grijalva, who won the seat of her father, the late US Rep. Raul Grijalva, in a special election on September 23, 2025:

“The voters of Arizona’s 7th District, along with all Americans, should demand that Speaker Johnson swear in Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva immediately.

“That he has waited this long to do so is an insult to the People’s House. His conduct defies his constitutional responsibility, contradicts his recent signing in of two Republicans the day after their special election, and shirks his duty to the House of Representatives.

“Speaker Johnson could swear in Representative-elect Grijalva during one of our scheduled pro forma sessions. It would only take minutes. Instead, he has defied the will of the American voters who elected her by failing to seat her.

“This is how a dictatorship works, not a democracy. The Speaker does not have the authority to refuse to acknowledge the election of Representative-elect Grijalva, which has already been certified by the state of Arizona. If any speaker had such a power, he or she could simply refuse to swear in Members of the Minority. Would anybody in their right mind defend such a proposition? Surely not, which is why I call on Speaker Johnson to fulfill his most basic responsibility and swear in Representative-elect Grijalva as soon as possible.”

Congressman Hoyer is chair of the Regional Leadership Council.

