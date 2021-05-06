Hoyer Visits Vaccination Site in Waldorf

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer visited a vaccination site in Charles County on Monday. A CVS Pharmacy in Waldorf received an increased vaccine supply through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) spoke to staff and medical personnel about the importance of vaccinating as many Marylanders as possible and how funding provided through the American Rescue Plan has helped accelerate the pace of vaccinations.

“I was glad to visit the CVS Pharmacy in Waldorf [May 3] and learn more about the work our hardworking medical personnel are doing to get vaccines in the arms of Marylanders,” Congressman Hoyer said. “Thanks to funding provided through the American Rescue Plan, our state has been able to dramatically expand access to COVID-19 vaccines and ensure easy access to every Marylander 16 years of age and older. I thanked the staff at the CVS Pharmacy in Waldorf for the critically important work they are doing to protect the health of our families and ensure equitable vaccine access to underserved communities. We must continue to work together to vaccinate as many Marylanders as possible and help our state recover from this public health crisis.”

The congressman, along with the Maryland congressional delegation, announced last week that Maryland will receive more than $90 million in emergency federal funding to support the state’s ongoing COVID-19 pandemic response.

The lawmakers previously announced more than $560 million in emergency federal funding from FEMA to help support the Maryland’s COVID-19 response and vaccine rollout.

