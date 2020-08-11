Hoyer: Visit 2020Census.gov to Be Counted

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer urges residents to make sure they are counted in the 2020 US Census.

“Ensuring you, your family, and your friends are counted in the 2020 Census is critically important,” Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) said. “An accurate Census count ensures that our communities have the resources needed to meet local challenges like fighting poverty, improving our schools, and expanding opportunity.

Those who haven’t completed their Census survey yet can visit 2020Census.gov to get counted.

“It takes less than 10 minutes to complete the Census survey, and in doing so you are ensuring that taxpayer resources can be distributed equitably and congressional representation can be fairly apportioned,” he said.

As of August 6, 2020, the national self-response rate was 63.2%, the Maryland self-response rate was 67.3%, the St. Mary’s County self-response rate was 66.9%, the Charles County self-response rate was 70.7%, and the Calvert County self-response rate was 71.5%. Visit the Census site for updates.

