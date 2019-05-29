Hoyer: Violence Against Women Act Is Urgent

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Recently, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer paid a visit to the Maryland Crime Victims Resource Center in Upper Marlboro to talk about the importance of reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act.

Congressman Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) was also able to learn more about the resources that are available to victims, survivors, and people who are at risk of domestic violence in Maryland. In early May, the US House of Representatives passed legislation to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act for five years.

“I join in thanking the many individuals throughout the Fifth District who advocate for and support victims of domestic abuse on a daily basis,” said Congressman Hoyer after his visit. “Because of the Violence Against Women Act, communities throughout Maryland have access to grant funding to assist victims and train professionals to better advocate for individuals in need. I appreciated the opportunity to meet with advocates today and learn more about the work they do.”

Congressman Hoyer said he is proud that he was an original co-sponsor of the act when it was first introduced in 1994, and is also proud to bring a bill to reauthorize it to the floor earlier this year.

“It’s critical that the Senate passes the reauthorization legislation to improve economic assistance and security for survivors of domestic abuse and expand existing grants that make our communities safer,” he said. “I appreciated today’s discussion, and I will continue to work in Congress to advocate for women and families throughout the Fifth District.”

