Hoyer: US Economic Recovery Continues

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Friday, April 8, 2022 · Leave a Comment

The US Labor Department’s March 2022 jobs report “is further evidence that our economic recovery is delivering for American workers,” said Rep. Steny H. Hoyer.

“With over 431,000 jobs created in March and another 95,000 in upward revisions over the prior two months, an unemployment rate down to 3.6%, and nearly half a million Americans returning to the workforce, our recovery continues its steady pace forward,” Maryland’s 5th District congressman said. “It is essential that we sustain this momentum so that Americans have more economic security and pathways to opportunity.”

With the US House and Senate now having voted to begin resolving differences on a bipartisan innovation bill, Congress is moving forward with major legislation that would tackle supply chain shortages driving inflation concerns, invest in education and skills-training for American workers, and boost innovation to ensure the next big entrepreneurial ideas are developed here, Rep. Hoyer said.

He also said he was proud that the House majority passed legislation to cap the out-of-pocket cost of insulin at $35 per month, lowering costs for millions of families facing the challenge of diabetes.

“House Democrats are committed to bringing down prices across our economy and our health care system so that our workers and their families can access opportunities and economic security as we emerge from the pandemic,” he said.

“With restaurants, hotels, and other sectors hit the hardest during the pandemic leading this jobs surge, it is imperative that we use all available resources to keep COVID-19 on the decline. That’s why the House will soon consider a supplemental appropriations bill to ensure that America has the tools it needs to fight COVID-19 and protect against future variants,” he continued.

The March 2022 reports can be found here.

