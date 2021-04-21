Hoyer Urges Pay Parity for Federal Workers

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 · Leave a Comment

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer is urging President Joe Biden to include pay parity for federal civilian employees in the upcoming fiscal 2022 budget.

The congressman has long advocated for parity in pay increases for both federal civilian employees and military personnel.

“It bears pointing out that, over the last ten years, federal civilian employees have, conservatively, contributed $120 billion toward deficit reduction, endured pay and hiring freezes, lost family income to sequestration-related furloughs, and increased their pension contributions,” Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) wrote in a letter to the president. “I am deeply concerned that the federal government’s ability to recruit and retain the talented personnel needed to carry out its responsibilities to the American people will steadily diminish unless your Administration and Congress demonstrate their commitment to our federal civilian workforce.”

