Hoyer Urges Next Step in Criminal Justice Reform

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer met recently with a Charles County group to discuss criminal justice reform. A roundtable discussion with Point of Change Jail and Street Ministry was held in La Plata.

“I was glad to participate in [the Aug. 22’s] important conversation,” Congressman Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) said. “Our country continues to have the highest incarceration rate of any nation in the world, and that’s not right. From policing practices and criminal trials to prison conditions and parole, various forms of bias and racism have serious and negative effects on the justice system in our country.”

The congressman said he is proud that Congress has taken action to address the issue, including the passage of the bipartisan First Step Act last year.

“I appreciated the opportunity to join in [the] discussion and hear directly from community members about the impact the First Step Act has had in our community,” he said. “But more must be done. Congress must address sentencing reform. I look forward to working with the House Judiciary Committee to ensure the House does its job and takes on the next step in criminal justice reform.”

Congressman Hoyer also attended the State of Justice Symposium in College Park on Sept. 10. Hosted by Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy and community partners, the symposium focused on criminal justice issues in Prince George’s County.

“I thank State’s Attorney Braveboy and community leaders for bringing us together to discuss the criminal justice issues facing [Prince George’s] County,” the congressman said. “I was pleased that Democrats and Republicans came together last year to pass the First Step Act, important legislation to address some of the breakdowns in our criminal justice system.”

“In Congress, I’ll continue to work with my colleagues to reverse the kinds of policies that led to nonviolent offenders being locked away for decades and prevented the rehabilitation and reentry of those individuals into society,” he said.

