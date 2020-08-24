Hoyer Urges Extension of USDA Nutrition Waivers

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Monday, August 24, 2020

Members of the Maryland delegation are urging the US Department of Agriculture to extend school nutrition waivers for children and families, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer announced last week.

In a letter to USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue, members of the delegation asked for an extension of the waivers for the 2020-2021 school year to ensure children have access to healthy meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with Mr. Hoyer (D-MD, those signing the letter were Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, and Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger, John P. Sarbanes, Jamie Raskin, and David Trone.

For the upcoming school year, the pandemic has forced schools to transition to online or partially in-person learning. The transition means that low-income students who rely on school meals for nutritious foods can no longer access the meals they need to grow and thrive.

The letter specifically requests the extension of the following USDA waiver programs: Area Eligibility Waiver, Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) and Seamless Summer Option (SSO) Waivers, Afterschool Activity Waiver, Unexpected School Closures Waiver, and the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program Parent Pick-Up Waiver.

“Students in Maryland and across the country are going hungry during this pandemic, and we need to take swift action to address this,” the lawmakers wrote. “Extending these waivers will help ensure that all children and families can access the nutritious food they need to stay healthy despite the uncertainty of the 2020-2021 school year.”

Click here to read the letter.

