Hoyer Urges EPA: Don’t Abandon Efforts to Combat Climate Change

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer and other Maryland delegation members are urging the EPA not to abandon efforts to combat climate change. They are concerned by the US Environmental Protection Agency’s proposal to eliminate the 2009 Endangerment Finding and what that will mean for Maryland and their constituents’ health and safety.

“The Endangerment Finding requires the EPA to protect people from the pollution that causes climate change. Denying the danger cannot change the facts: greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels are heating our planet and endangering us all,” reads a letter to EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin.

“The Endangerment Finding is based on settled science: decades of peer-reviewed scientific research have proven that rising global temperatures fuel stronger hurricanes, sea level rise, increased flooding, record-breaking heat waves, and other forms of extreme weather. The threats have never been more dire to communities across the country, including our constituents in Maryland,” they write.

The letter is signed by Rep. Hoyer, US Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks, and Reps. Kweisi Mfume, Jamie Raskin, Glenn Ivey, Sarah Elfreth, April McClain Delaney, and Johnny Olszewski.

The lawmakers urge the EPA to maintain its greenhouse gas emissions “endangerment finding,” a 2009 landmark determination that climate pollution endangers public health and welfare. This determination – which has stood for over 15 years – provides the legal basis for regulating greenhouse gas emissions. The lawmakers called on the agency to preserve the endangerment finding in order to protect Marylanders from the increasing risks, costs, and chaos caused by climate change, pointing to the many related threats currently facing Maryland communities.

Congressman Hoyer is chair of the Regional Leadership Council.

