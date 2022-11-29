Hoyer Updates House Dome Directory

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer has updated his member-recognition app, Dome Directory, which includes all new member-elects in both the House and Senate. The app helps members of Congress, staff, the press, and the public learn about members of Congress and their roles in the legislature.

The Dome Directory app is available for free on iOS, Android, and the web.

“I’m excited to release a new update to my app that will help the Congressional community and the public learn about our incoming class of Members-Elect,” said Leader Hoyer. “House Democrats are committed to making Congress more modern, open, and accountable to the American people, and apps like my Dome Watch and Dome Directory exemplify that.”

The app is designed and built in-house by the Majority Leader’s Office. It allows users to select a “deck” of members based on chamber, party, committee, major caucus, or freshman or sophomore class. Within each deck, users can click green or red as they memorize members, with red clicks coming back through the deck.

The app also contains a set of badges to showcase members’ various roles within Congress, including membership and leadership roles in committees and major caucuses. The new version includes three new “decks” of the incoming House Democrats, incoming House Republicans, and incoming senators. Members-elect are added only when races are officially called, and they will continue to be added as more races are called over the coming days and weeks.

Dome Directory was originally launched in January 2021 and received a major 2.0 update in July 2022. Dome Directory is the second app from the House Majority Leader’s Office.

