Hoyer Unveils New House Website

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer recently unveiled an updated website to serve his Fifth District constituents. The new House website, Hoyer.house.gov, has been streamlined to make it easier to use.

There are several updates on the new website, like a mobile-friendly design; it features a map that displays recent public events around the Fifth District; and it includes a wide range of resources for Marylanders, such as a digital privacy release form to make it easier for caseworkers to help Fifth District residents and new simplified forms for scheduling tours, ordering flags, or contacting and receiving information or help from Congressman Hoyer (D-Md., 5th).

“I’m pleased to launch this new website, which will make it easier for my constituents to get in touch with my office,” said Congressman Hoyer in a press release sent in mid-October. “I am committed to improving transparency and increasing the ease of communication between my constituents and my office, and I’m confident this new website will help do so.”

The initial “hero image” of the new site was originally an entry in Congressman Hoyer’s annual Fifth District photo contest, in which Maryland residents were able to submit photos and help select the winning photo that is set as Hoyer’s Facebook and Twitter cover photo for the following year.

The beautiful photo of the Governor Thomas Johnson Memorial Bridge linking St. Mary’s and Calvert counties was taken at sunset by St. Mary’s County native and University of Maryland graduate Ryan Fickes, and it is used on the website with his permission.

The congressman each year spearheads an online contest among House members to encourage the use of social media. Mr. Hoyer said the contest is held to keep members of Congress in close contact with their constituents, and social media allows that to happen.

“Social media is a fast, and powerful way to facilitate that communication and increase transparency in Congress,” the congressman said when he announced the competition.

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information about House Democratic Whip Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader Page.