Hoyer Touts Federal Investments in MD

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer recently toured a YMCA camp to hear from local leaders about the critical infrastructure needs of the campsite and how it serves Maryland youth. Rep. Hoyer has long championed improvements to the YMCA’s water infrastructure as it continues to improve health outcomes for children and families in the state.

“Since I came to Congress, one of my top priorities has been to ensure Maryland families have access to clean waters and recreational opportunities,” Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) said. “The good people of YMCA Camp Letts have helped youth develop new skills and a sense of self-confidence that will serve them down the line in good-paying jobs and fulfilling careers.”

As cuts to vital programs and services in Maryland continue, Rep. Hoyer said he will continue to help YMCA Camp Letts serve its mission and ensure Maryland families have access to healthy air and clean water.

Founded in 1906, YMCA Camp Letts is the area’s oldest residential camp.

Since its founding, YMCA Camp Letts has served hundreds of thousands of children and their families. As part of the 2026 Fiscal Year Government Funding Bill, Congressman Hoyer is working to secure $1 million in community project funding for the YMCA to improve HVAC systems, plumbing, and more.

Rep. Hoyer solicited requests on his website and submitted 15 projects to the House Appropriations Committee.

Congressman Hoyer is chair of the Regional Leadership Council.

