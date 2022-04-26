Hoyer Tours CSM Health Sciences Site

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 · Leave a Comment

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer toured the construction site and received a briefing about the building process for the Health Sciences Center at the College of Southern Maryland campus in Hughesville.

During the briefing, Congressman Hoyer (D-MD) discussed how the $550,000 in critical funding he secured in FY2022 omnibus is being used to upgrade equipment in the new facility’s health education program.

“I was excited to be at the College of Southern Maryland [April 20] to visit the Health Sciences Center and observe the progress underway,” Rep. Hoyer said. “The construction site we toured today will one day become an extraordinary building that helps expand opportunities for students pursuing an education in the sciences, and I look forward to coming back in the future when it is finished. Knowing how critical this new facility will be for the College of Southern Maryland, I was proud to work alongside advocates to secure $550,000 in federal funding in the fiscal year 2022 omnibus to support the ongoing educational programs at the center and ensure that it has the equipment and resources it needs to offer the best experience to our students. Throughout the pandemic, when the toll of this crisis wore heavily on our teachers, students, and staff, I worked to secure $17.76 million in federal funding for the College of Southern Maryland. These investments are critical, and I will continue advocating for our educational priorities.”

Rep. Hoyer thanked CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy, Dean Laura Polk, and the rest of the team at CSM for showing how the federal investment is being put to work in service to Southern Maryland students and the community.

