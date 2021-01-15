Hoyer to Assembly: Put Needs of MD Families First

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Friday, January 15, 2021

As the Maryland General Assembly began its 442nd session on January 13, 2021, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer thanked House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson for overcoming many obstacles in order to convene the legislature during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The COVID-19 crisis has presented serious challenges for our state, but I look forward to working with the General Assembly to address vital issues affecting Maryland families,” Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) said.

He said that as the pandemic continues to significantly impact families across our state, he is hopeful the new session will bring a renewed focus and ensure “we can defeat this virus while safeguarding the well-being of all Marylanders.”

“We will need to work together to defeat this virus by addressing the significant economic and health challenges our families are facing, including protecting tenants from eviction and expanding access to high-speed internet to improve learning outcomes for our students,” he said. “I am also hopeful that the General Assembly will take important steps to address police reform, voting rights and education.”

He urged the General Assembly to work together to put the needs of Maryland families first. “I look forward to working closely with them as we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

