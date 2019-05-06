Hoyer Thanks Christmas in April Volunteers

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Monday, May 6, 2019

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer joined Christmas in April volunteers in St. Mary’s, Charles, Calvert, and Prince George’s counties on Saturday, April 27, to thank them for the work they do to support their neighbors. Their hard work and dedication during the day of service greatly benefits families throughout Maryland’s 5th District.

The congressman visited homes in Mechanicsville, La Plata, Huntingtown, and District Heights.

Christmas in April is celebrated all over the region, bringing together community volunteers to rehabilitate the homes of low-income, elderly, and disabled homeowners. Forty-one states and the District of Columbia participate in this annual day of service.

Christmas in April St. Mary’s County meets every third Wednesday of the month October through June at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds at 6 pm. All are welcome to attend.

