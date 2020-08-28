Hoyer Supports National Museum of the American Latino

The National Museum of the American Latino Act passed the House earlier this month and has been introduced in the Senate. House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer was one of the bill’s cosponsors. The legislation would establish a Smithsonian National Museum of the American Latino on the National Mall in Washington, DC.

Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) delivered remarks on HR 2420 on the House floor. Click here to watch the video.

The congressman said he was proud to be a cosponsor of the bill, and he thanked Rep. José Serrano and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus for leading the effort.

“Rep. Serrano, the dean of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, has been one of the most effective and hardworking members of this House, and he will be missed next year when he retires after thirty years representing New Yorkers,” Congressman Hoyer said. “He has been – and will continue to be – a dear, dear friend. This is also a very meaningful day for the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. I’m proud to join Rep. Serrano and the CHC on this bill and bring it to the floor [July 27].

Congressman Hoyer went on to say that for more than 500 years, Latinos have been a part of America’s story.

“Through medicine, education, innovation, public service, the military, athletics, and the arts, Latinos and Latinas have strengthened our economy, enriched our heritage, and have made America a safer and more prosperous nation,” he said. “The story of America is incomplete without the story of the American Latino. That’s why a National Museum of the American Latino is so critical and appropriate, and I know that it will be a wonderful addition to the Smithsonian Institution and our National Mall.

“At a time when many people, including in our government at the highest levels, denigrate, discriminate, and target Latinos, we need this museum to recognize the service and the extraordinary assets that the Latino community has brought to America.

