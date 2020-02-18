Hoyer Supports Museum Dedicated to Women’s History

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Tuesday, February 18, 2020

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer spoke recently at a press event in support of a National Women’s History Museum.

“From the courageous women who participated in our revolution to the women who marched for voting rights and civil rights, the National Women’s History Museum will ensure that women’s voices are not left out in telling our history,” the congressman said, as he thanked Chairwoman Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY) for leading legislation to establish the museum on the National Mall. Rep. Hoyer said he was looking forward to bringing HR 19, the Smithsonian Women’s History Museum Act, to the House floor.

The congressman also thanked Jane Abraham for her leadership on the American Museum of Women’s History Congressional Commission.

“In 2020, 56 percent of the electorate will be women, otherwise known as the majority. I have a women’s history [lunch] every year in August, and we celebrate the adoption of the 19th Amendment, when America took another step towards recognizing – yes, we believe in America that all are created equal,” Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) said.

“They said ‘men,’ but I’d like to believe they meant human kind, but whether they were that expansive in their thoughts – they were an extraordinary group of people – but obviously people of color, women, were left out of our democracy. Notwithstanding that they made an extraordinary contribution every step – in the colonial period, in the revolutionary period, in the time between our founding, our Civil War, our Civil War to World War I. [They made] incredible contributions to World War II. We would not have won that war without women,” he continued.

