Hoyer: Stimulus Checks Being Distributed

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 · Leave a Comment

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer offered this information about economic impact payments as the “stimulus checks” have begun to be distributed to individuals in Maryland.

Marylanders with an adjusted gross income up to $75,000, and up to $150,000 for married couples filing joint returns, will receive the full payment of $600, or $1,200 for married couples, along with $600 for each qualifying child. The COVID-19 relief legislation passed by Congress last month also expanded eligibility for these economic impact payments to mixed-status families where one spouse has a Social Security number.

Payments will arrive in the same form as the prior round in 2020, Congressman Hoyer (D-MD) said. Most will be direct deposited in bank accounts.

If you have not received your payment, visit the Get My Payment portal to check its status. Please note – the IRS cannot change the bank or mailing information it uses, so if you have changed banks or the account your first economic impact payment was delivered to is no longer active, the payment could be returned to the Treasury Department. Click here to learn more about the second round of economic impact payments.

“This new assistance falls woefully short of the assistance Maryland families need as we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” Rep. Hoyer said. “In December, the House passed the CASH Act to increase stimulus checks to $2,000 per person. The American people have waited too long for relief, and it’s unacceptable that Senator [Mitch] McConnell refuses to bring this bill to the floor of the Senate for a vote. I will work with the incoming Biden-Harris administration to deliver additional economic relief to families in our state.”

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For more information about House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.