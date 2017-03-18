Hoyer: Stand Together for Equality, Opportunity

In 1987, after being petitioned by the National Women’s History Project, Congress designated March 1987 as Women’s History Month. In 1988 , Congress passed additional resolutions requesting and authorizing the president to proclaim March of each year as Women’s History Month. “This year, we mark Women’s History Month proud of the milestones of the past but determined to secure the future of equality and opportunity yet to be achieved,” House Democratic Whip Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) said on the first day of Women’s History Month. “The Women’s March a few weeks ago demonstrated the power of women to lead positive change and build grassroots energy against the forces of sexism, racism, xenophobia, and inequality. Now, we must harness that power together – women and men from all walks of life – to demand from this new administration and Republican Congress a true commitment to advancing women’s rights.”

He said this begins with condemning and working to end all forms of violence against women.

“I was proud to be a cosponsor of the original Violence Against Women Act. … But the work must not end there. Any commitment to advancing women’s rights in our country also must include ensuring equal pay for equal work and raising wages at a time when 40 percent of households with children under age 18 are supported primarily by women’s incomes. It means protecting women’s reproductive rights and access to health care coverage without discrimination, which Democrats included in the Affordable Care Act. It also means investing in access to education, especially in under-represented and high-earning STEM fields, for women and girls to gain the skills needed to succeed,” the congressman said.

“Throughout our history, American women and those standing with them have met adversity with determination, activism, and persistence. Once again, we will persist, we will take action, and we will stand together for equality and opportunity,” he said.

