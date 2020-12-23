Hoyer Staffer Joins Biden Communications Team

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Wednesday, December 23, 2020

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer‘s deputy communications director will join the Biden administration as White House director of broadcast media.

Mariel Sáez, originally from St. Mary’s County, “has been an indispensable member of my communications team,” said Rep. Hoyer (D-MD). Ms. Saez has been with the congressman’s office for the past 10 years. She is a graduate of St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

“Mariel has served in numerous roles across the operation, including as Maryland press secretary, where she had the chance to serve her neighbors in the 5th Congressional District. As my deputy communications director, her advice and counsel has been invaluable to me. She is well-respected by the press, and the House Democratic Caucus has benefited from her hard work, her good judgement, and her skill,” he said.

The congressman said he will be sad to see her leave but happy that she will be helping President-elect Joe Biden share his vision and achievements with the American people.

“I have no doubt that she will bring her talent, her dedication, and her deep experience to this role,” Mr. Hoyer said.

As the new administration takes office, it will have to hit the ground running to begin delivering on its promises to build back better from the pandemic while communicating effectively to the American people how we must unite as a nation in the face of this challenge and surmount it together, the congressman said.

“Mariel will be an excellent asset for the White House communications team as it pursues that goal,” he said.

