Hoyer Secures Funds for Behavioral Health Unit

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer recently visited MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital to tour its behavioral health unit.

With a dedicated facility and staff prepared to support patients living with a range of behavioral health conditions, the institution plays a vital role in addressing some of the most pressing health challenges facing Southern Maryland, Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) said.

In the FY2023 Omnibus legislation, Congressman Hoyer secured $975,000 in federal funding for this community project to renovate and modernize the unit. He has secured additional funding for similar projects at other hospitals in the Fifth District, including $925,000 in the FY2022 Omnibus for the behavioral health unit at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center in Prince George’s County.

“In recent years, we’ve gained a better understanding of the size and scope of our nation’s mental health crisis – and of its implications for communities across Maryland,” Congressman Hoyer said. “From anxiety and depression to addiction and eating disorders, behavioral conditions must be treated with same sense of urgency as physical ailments. Providing vital inpatient and outpatient care and other specialized services, this behavioral health unit is making a difference in the lives of countless Marylanders and helping us address America’s broader mental health crisis. I have worked tirelessly to expand access to behavioral health resources and treatments throughout Maryland, and I have been grateful to have the professionals at MedStar as partners in that effort.”

