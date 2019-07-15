Hoyer Searching for Online All-Stars in Congress

A few days remain in House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer‘s annual House Democrats’ Member Online All-Stars contest. It’s an annual three-week competition for House Democrats to gain new followers on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube and be creative in digital outreach to constituents.

“It is as critical as ever that members keep in close contact with their constituents,” said Leader Hoyer (D-Md., 5th). “Social media is a powerful way to facilitate that communication and increase transparency in Congress. This contest is an effective way for House Democrats to expand our reach online, allowing them to share their work in Congress and in their districts while also providing a platform for constituents to share their views. I look forward to seeing the creativity of our members …”

This is the 10th year Leader Hoyer has run the contest, and House Democrats have added over 2 million new followers on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube over the nine previous contests. On average, House Democrats collectively add more social media followers during the three-week competition than they typically add in a six-month period.

During the three-week competition, which began July 1, the number of new followers gained by members, committees, and caucuses are tracked on a scoreboard.

The top 50 members at the conclusion of the contest will be named Online All-Stars, the top finisher will be named the MVP, and the top freshman office will be named Freshman MVP. The top three committees and the top two caucuses are also named Online All-Stars. Additionally, awards will be presented for best online video, best web graphic, best GIF, best online ad, best-Franked email, and best e-newsletter.

Last year, Rep. Ted Lieu (CA-33) won overall MVP, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (WA-07) won Freshman MVP, and Rep. Joe Kennedy (MA-04) won Election Blackout MVP in the competition.

Rep. Kathy Castor (FL-14) won the “best video” award, Rep. Jimmy Gomez (CA-34) won the “best graphic” award, and Energy and Commerce Committee Democrats won the “best GIF” award. A video with highlights from the 2018 competition can be found here.

Every morning until the contest is over, the scoreboard will automatically pull new numbers from all member accounts. The top 50 members on the scoreboard can be viewed by the public throughout the contest here.

