As part of House Democrats’ Save Our Hospitals Week of Action, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer hosted a roundtable with doctors, medical professionals, and hospitals to discuss the implications of cuts to Medicaid and health care services.

Rep. Hoyer and roundtable participants highlighted how nearly 17 million Americans stand to lose their health care coverage and millions more will pay higher premiums, copays, and deductibles under the reconciliation bill that passed in the House. Experts predict more than 21,000 people in Maryland’s Fifth District alone will lose coverage by 2034 because of the bill. That includes over 8,000 people losing ACA coverage and 13,000 losing Medicaid coverage in the Fifth District.

The discussion was held June 20 at the Calvert Health Medical Center in Calvert County.

Participants included the CalvertHealth Medical Center, Maryland Department of Health, Maryland Hospital Association, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center, Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center, and the University of Maryland Medical System.

Rep. Hoyer said that as the administration decimates federal health care services and fires the federal employees providing those services, more pain will befall Maryland households.

“Seniors might have to ration medications; families with disabled children may have to forgo treatment; hospitals will be squeezed; and the number of uninsured Americans will rise. That’s why I will not stop working to protect Americans’ access to quality, affordable health care,” he said.

“The Maryland Department of Health was proud to join Congressman Hoyer to hear directly from hospitals on how changes at the federal level will impact Maryland’s health care delivery system. Maryland has been a national model for innovation and population health improvement, paving the way for other states to learn from our system that has both improved health and reduced overall health care costs,” said Ryan Moran, deputy secretary of health care financing and Medicaid director for the Maryland Department of Health.

