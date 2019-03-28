Hoyer Roundtable Focuses on Women’s Issues

Representatives of Fifth District women’s commissions met recently with Congressman Steny H. Hoyer in Waldorf to discuss how Democrats are working to pass legislation to empower women and their families in the 116th Congress.

“I was glad to have the opportunity to celebrate Women’s History Month in Charles County [March 15],” said Congressman Hoyer (D-Md., 5th). “The Democratic-led House has already begun taking steps to promote equality and ensure that our economy works for women and their families. I was pleased to join with my colleagues in January to introduce the Paycheck Fairness Act to close the pay gap and ensure equal pay for equal work. Last week, I joined House Democrats to introduce legislation to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act, which will help prevent domestic abuse while providing survivors with resources necessary to recover and seek justice. I look forward to bringing both bills to the House Floor in the coming weeks.”

“I’m grateful I had the opportunity to hear from these representatives about issues important to women and their families in the Fifth District,” the congressman said. “Congress must continue to work to expand opportunity and equality for women, and I will continue to work with my colleagues to stand up against attacks on women’s rights.”

Congressman Hoyer also recently attended a Charles County Commissioners meeting with Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin (D) to discuss a variety of regional issues and provide an update on the federal legislative agenda.

“I’ve been proud to work together with Senator Cardin and the Charles County commissioners throughout my time in Congress to improve the lives of families in Southern Maryland,” Mr. Hoyer said. “We’ve worked hard to grow our local economy, support job creation, and expand opportunity. I’m proud of the work we’ve done to upgrade our roads and bridges, save thousands of jobs at Indian Head Naval Surface Warfare Center, and secure opportunity-zone designations in Charles County.”

“However, there is still work to be done to support job creation and ensure more families in Charles County can get ahead,” continued Congressman Hoyer. “In Congress, I am hard at work with my colleagues to advance legislation to raise wages, expand access to quality, affordable health care, lower the cost of prescription drug prices, and rebuild our infrastructure.”

