Hoyer Reveals Online All-Star Winners

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 · Leave a Comment

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer announced the 12th annual Member Online All-Star Competition winners.

Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH) won the 2021 Overall MVP award and Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) won the 2021 Freshman MVP award. The top 50 members, top three committees, and top two caucuses have also been named 2021 Online All-Stars. The full list can be found here.

“I’m pleased to announce this year’s Online All-Stars, who led House Democrats in acquiring hundreds of thousands of new followers on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube during the three-week competition,” Leader Hoyer (D-MD) said. “House Democrats are working hard to implement President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, and it’s as important as ever to utilize social networks to hear from constituents and communicate how we are working on their behalf. I congratulate Rep. Joyce Beatty, who gained the most new followers and is the overall MVP, and Rep. Cori Bush, who excelled to win the Freshman MVP. I also want to congratulate Reps. Eric Swalwell, Richard Neal, Henry Cuellar, and Val Demings for performing incredibly well in the 2021 contest.”

He thanked all of the members and their staffs for their hard work and innovative efforts over the three-week contest to reach and engage with more Americans online.

Rep. Beatty gained 22,426 new followers by protecting the right to vote; sharing videos and photos to her followers; informing constituents about the newly expanded Child Tax Credit; honoring John Lewis’s legacy; supporting Capitol Police officers; engaging her followers with live-streams; and showcasing artwork from her district.

Rep. Bush gained 1,145 new followers, the most of any freshman member, by sharing information about funding secured for MO-01; creating an engaging video about new legislation; informing her audience about new COVID-19 guidance; responding to constituents; utilizing new digital tools; and sharing her birthday gifts.

Committee Democrats and caucuses also participated in the competition.

The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, the Congressional Progressive Caucus, the Veterans’ Affairs Committee Democrats, the Appropriations Committee Democrats, and the Congressional Black Caucus were named 2021 All-Stars.

Over the coming weeks, the creative category finalists and winners will be announced for Best Video, Best Graphic, Best Online Ad, Best Franked Email, and Best E-Newsletter.

