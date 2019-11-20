Hoyer Report Highlights US Economy

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 · Leave a Comment

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-MD) has begun sending weekly economic reports to House members as concern with the economy grows. Some of his points on the state of the US economy are:

Statistic of the week. “In the absence of efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions, the earth could warm by 2 degrees celsius by 2050, cutting global gross domestic product by 2.5% to 7.5%, Oxford estimates, with the worst affected countries being in Africa and Asia. Longer term, a rise in temperatures of 4 degrees by 2100 could cut output by as much as 30%.” [Bloomberg, Nov. 13, 2019]

Economic growth barely altered in the fourth quarter.

Farm income is falling.

Gasoline prices caused inflation for US consumer items. "… Gasoline costs pushed up prices for US consumer goods in October, while new tariffs on imports appeared to have little effect on what Americans paid for clothing and household furnishings. The consumer-price index … rose a seasonally adjusted 0.4% in October from the previous month, the Labor Department said. Core prices, excluding often volatile food and energy categories, were up 0.2%." [The Wall Street Journal, Nov. 13, 2019]

