Hoyer: Remember Service, Sacrifices of Veterans

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Monday, November 11, 2019 · Leave a Comment

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer recognized the centennial celebration of Veterans Day.

“Today, Americans from all walks of life celebrate the service of veterans and the sacrifices they and their families made to keep our country safe,” Congressman Hoyer (D-MD) said. “Veterans Day 2019 marks the centennial of this commemoration, first observed in 1919, when we honored those who returned from serving bravely in the trenches of the first World War. Today, we remember those heroes and all those who served in generations before and since, and we thank those who continue to wear our nation’s uniform today, protecting this America at home and abroad.”

House Democrats are committed to improving veterans’ access to high-quality health care, working to reduce veteran suicide, addressing veteran homelessness, and ensuring that those re-entering civilian life can find good jobs that pay well, the congressman said.

“Since taking control of the House in January, Democrats have worked hard to pass legislation addressing all of these challenges, as well as ending unfair taxes on Gold Star families and expanding benefits for veterans exposed to Agent Orange. In the week ahead, the House will consider additional legislation to support our veterans, including the Deborah Sampson Act, an omnibus bill to improve women veterans’ care,” he said.

“I thank Chairman Mark Takano and Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz for their leadership on these issues, as well as the many members who have served, including the freshman Democratic members who were elected after serving our country in Iraq, Afghanistan, and other post-9/11 conflict zones. I am proud that our House Democratic Caucus is enriched by the experience of those who have worn our uniform and chosen to continue serving their country by representing their communities in Congress,” Mr. Hoyer said. “Together, we will continue to work hard to keep the faith with our nation’s veterans and their families and thank them for their contributions to the security of our nation.”

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information about House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.