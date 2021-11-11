Hoyer Reflects on Service, Contributions of Vets

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Thursday, November 11, 2021 · Leave a Comment

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer paid tribute to the men and women who serve the nation.

“Today, Americans stand together in gratitude and appreciation for the sacrifices of our men and women in uniform, both here at home and across the world. When the COVID-19 pandemic tested us, countless veterans stepped up to care for their fellow Americans in hospitals and VA clinics across the country, helping us get through this crisis together. I want to thank them and all those who have served in uniform for their service and contributions to our nation.

“House Democrats remain committed to supporting America’s veterans by addressing veteran homelessness, by expanding mental health resources and services available to them, and by opening new VA facilities which make it easier for veterans in underserved areas to access quality health care – like the V.A.’s new Charlotte Hall Outpatient Clinic in my district in Southern Maryland. In addition to these efforts, House Democrats are working to pass the Build Back Better Act, which would direct $5 billion toward improving veterans’ health care and rebuilding outdated VA facilities.”

The congressman said he looks forward to working alongside Chairman Mark Takano (D-CA), members of the Veterans Affairs Committee, and many of his colleagues in Congress who served in the armed forces as they continue to meet their responsibilities to the men and women who served.

“As we celebrate Veterans Day and reflect on their service and contributions to our safety and freedom, let us pay tribute to them as examples of the best of America,” Mr. Hoyer (D-MD) said.

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information about House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.