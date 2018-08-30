Hoyer Reflects on March on Washington

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Thursday, August 30, 2018 · Leave a Comment

On Aug. 28, 1963, 250,000 people peacefully protested during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. To mark the 55th anniversary of that historic day, House Democratic Whip Steny H. Hoyer (Md.) released a statement that highlights the March and the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

“On this day, fifty-five years ago, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stood on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and shared with our country and the world his dream of equality and justice,” Whip Hoyer said in the statement. “He brought thousands to the National Mall to demonstrate peacefully for the ideals that our nation was supposed to enshrine but of which it had fallen short. And he inspired millions to stand up and demand that the practice of America at last should match the promise of America.”

Whip Hoyer talked about another speaker at the March, John Lewis, who represented student activists. Lewis called on all Americans to participate in the nonviolent movement for civil rights. Whip Hoyer quoted Lewis: “‘Get in and stay in the streets,’ he declared, ‘of every city, every village and hamlet of this nation until true freedom comes, until the Revolution of 1776 is complete.’” Since the March, Lewis has worked to lead the continuation of our American Revolution, building on the work of Lincoln and King, and Whip Hoyer said he has been proud to serve with him in the Congress and call him a dear friend.

“As we remember the March for Jobs and Freedom in 1963, let us rededicate ourselves to the work of civil rights, justice, and equality in our time. I look forward to continuing my work with John, our colleagues in Congress, and with civil rights organizations to carry this effort forward in the years ahead,” Hoyer concluded.

