Hoyer: Record-Breaking Job Growth

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Monday, November 4, 2024

The October 2024 jobs report continues the record-breaking streak of job growth since President Biden and Vice President Harris took office, said Congressman Steny H. Hoyer.

“With jobs added in every month, 16.1 million more Americans are working today than in January of 2021,” Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) said. “In a single term, more jobs have been added under this administration than any other in American history. Additionally, unemployment remains near its lowest point in half a century while wages continue to rise as inflation comes down.”

He also noted that last week, the US economy grew at an annual rate of 2.8% last quarter.

“Four years ago, America was struggling through perhaps the greatest economic and public health catastrophe in generations. Our economy had hemorrhaged millions of jobs, including 243,000 lost in December of 2020, the last full month of the prior administration. Small businesses were going under on every corner in America. Thousands of Americans were dying every day, and tens of millions of others were struggling to make ends meet,” he said.

“Four years later, our economy has made a historic recovery and avoided a devastating recession. Today, our ability to bounce back is the envy of the world. That is no accident. It didn’t happen on its own. Our economy isn’t perfect, but it is far better off than it would have been without Democrats’ transformative Investing in America Agenda. Because of the actions we took, the American economy is stronger and more fair. It will remain so if we continue Investing in America and putting People Over Politics,” he continued.

