Hoyer Recognizes Outstanding Teachers
Outstanding teachers from the Fifth District of Maryland were recognized June 4 during the annual Fifth District Educators of the Year Luncheon. Seventeen teachers and principals, including The Washington Post’s Teacher of the Year and Principal of the Year finalists and County Teacher of the Year Award recipients for Prince George’s, Anne Arundel, Charles, Calvert, and St. Mary’s Counties, were invited to the luncheon, sponsored by Rep. Steny H. Hoyer.
“I was glad to join in thanking many outstanding educators from the Fifth District,” said Congressman Hoyer. “We ask so much of our teachers and administrators, who work each day to educate and inspire our students. As a society, we must do more to ensure our educators have the resources they need to help every student succeed.”
Maryland leads the country in education, and Congressman Hoyer said the state needs to continue building on the progress it has made over the past decade to ensure all students are fully equipped with the skills necessary to succeed.
The following outstanding teachers and principals were honored June 4:
Prince George’s County
- Samuel Haller, DeMatha Catholic High School, Washington Post Teacher of the Year
- Kenneth Kitchelt, Frances Fuchs Early Childhood Center,
Washington Post Teacher of the Year
- Daleisha Myers, Tulip Grove Elementary School, County Teacher of the Year
- Tracey Spivey-White, Judith P. Hoyer Montessori School,
Washington Post Teacher of the Year
Anne Arundel County
- Heather Carnaghan, Monarch Global Academy Public Contract School,
County Teacher of the Year
- Josh Carroll, South River High School, Washington Post Teacher of the Year
- George Lindley, Arundel Middle School, Washington Post Principal of the Year
Charles County
- Lynn Hopkins, Milton M. Somers Middle School, County Teacher of the Year
- Kathleen Morgan, Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School,
Washington Post Principal of the Year
- Cynthia Pryor, William A. Diggs Elementary School,
Washington Post Teacher of the Year
- Wendy Slay, St. Mary’s Bryantown Catholic School, Golden Apple Award
Calvert County
- James Kurtz, Windy Hill Middle School, Washington Post Principal of the Year
- Kristen Ratcliff, Calvert High School, Washington Post Teacher of the Year
- Melaney Sanchez, Mt. Harmony Elementary School, County Teacher of the Year
St. Mary’s County
- Heather Husk, Leonardtown Middle School, Washington Post Teacher of the Year
- Sarah Lorek, Chopticon High School, County Teacher of the Year
- Beth Ramsey, Captain Walter Francis Duke Elementary,
Washington Post Principal of the Year
