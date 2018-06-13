Hoyer Recognizes Outstanding Teachers

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Outstanding teachers from the Fifth District of Maryland were recognized June 4 during the annual Fifth District Educators of the Year Luncheon. Seventeen teachers and principals, including The Washington Post’s Teacher of the Year and Principal of the Year finalists and County Teacher of the Year Award recipients for Prince George’s, Anne Arundel, Charles, Calvert, and St. Mary’s Counties, were invited to the luncheon, sponsored by Rep. Steny H. Hoyer.

“I was glad to join in thanking many outstanding educators from the Fifth District,” said Congressman Hoyer. “We ask so much of our teachers and administrators, who work each day to educate and inspire our students. As a society, we must do more to ensure our educators have the resources they need to help every student succeed.”

Maryland leads the country in education, and Congressman Hoyer said the state needs to continue building on the progress it has made over the past decade to ensure all students are fully equipped with the skills necessary to succeed.

The following outstanding teachers and principals were honored June 4:

Prince George’s County

Samuel Haller, DeMatha Catholic High School, Washington Post Teacher of the Year

Kenneth Kitchelt, Frances Fuchs Early Childhood Center,

Washington Post Teacher of the Year

Washington Post Teacher of the Year Daleisha Myers, Tulip Grove Elementary School, County Teacher of the Year

Tracey Spivey-White, Judith P. Hoyer Montessori School,

Washington Post Teacher of the Year

Anne Arundel County

Heather Carnaghan, Monarch Global Academy Public Contract School,

County Teacher of the Year

County Teacher of the Year Josh Carroll, South River High School, Washington Post Teacher of the Year

George Lindley, Arundel Middle School, Washington Post Principal of the Year

Charles County

Lynn Hopkins, Milton M. Somers Middle School, County Teacher of the Year

Kathleen Morgan, Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School,

Washington Post Principal of the Year

Washington Post Principal of the Year Cynthia Pryor, William A. Diggs Elementary School,

Washington Post Teacher of the Year

Washington Post Teacher of the Year Wendy Slay, St. Mary’s Bryantown Catholic School, Golden Apple Award

Calvert County

James Kurtz, Windy Hill Middle School, Washington Post Principal of the Year

Kristen Ratcliff, Calvert High School, Washington Post Teacher of the Year

Melaney Sanchez, Mt. Harmony Elementary School, County Teacher of the Year

St. Mary’s County

Heather Husk, Leonardtown Middle School, Washington Post Teacher of the Year

Sarah Lorek, Chopticon High School, County Teacher of the Year

Beth Ramsey, Captain Walter Francis Duke Elementary,

Washington Post Principal of the Year

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information about House Democratic Whip Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader Page.