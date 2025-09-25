Hoyer Pushes to Keep Key Bridge a Priority

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Thursday, September 25, 2025 · Leave a Comment

Team Maryland lawmakers continue to work with the US Department of Transportation on the reconstruction of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, a vital transportation artery and gateway to the Port of Baltimore, Rep. Steny H. Hoyer said.

The lawmakers–including Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks, Rep. Hoyer, and other state representatives–will keep working with the USDOT to deliver on this national priority and commitment, the congressman said. The federal government committed to funding the rebuild, and it was enacted into law.

The Maryland delegation members issued this statement:

“The Key Bridge was bigger than Baltimore and Maryland–its collapse took away a vital transportation artery for the broader region and a gateway to the Port of Baltimore. As we have with other major infrastructure disasters with nationwide implications, Congress came together on a bipartisan basis to provide the full resources necessary for reconstruction to ensure it can be rebuilt as quickly and efficiently as possible. The federal government’s commitment to fund the rebuild is enacted into law, and the construction contract was awarded through a legal, competitive, transparent process. We will continue working with the Department of Transportation and our partners to keep delivering on this national priority and commitment.”

The statement was released following USDOT Secretary Sean Duffy’s letter to Maryland Gov. Wes Moore regarding the reconstruction of the bridge.

Congressman Hoyer is chair of the Regional Leadership Council.

Follow him on Facebook and X.

For more information about Rep. Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.