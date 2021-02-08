Hoyer Pushes for Expanded Paid Leave Program

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer joined his colleagues in introducing the Comprehensive Paid Leave for Federal Employees Act, legislation to grant federal employees 12 weeks of paid leave if they face personal illness, illness of a family member, or a military deployment.

“This bill follows on action taken last Congress, when I was proud to bring to the floor legislation to guarantee paid parental leave to 2.1 million federal employees. While seeing that policy enacted into law was a major victory, it was an incomplete one,” Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) said. “Under the Family and Medical Leave Act, federal employees are only allowed 12 weeks of unpaid leave should they or their family member suffer from an illness or military deployment. Many workers cannot afford to take unpaid time off in those situations, which is why it’s critically important that we extend paid family and medical leave benefits to federal employees. No family should have to decide between caring for a loved one or paying their bills.”

The Comprehensive Paid Leave for Federal Employees Act will ensure that the federal workforce has access to paid family and medical leave, and it will also ensure that federal government can recruit and retain the best public servants, he said.

“The federal employees who live in the Fifth District have continued to work tirelessly during this pandemic — in unprecedented circumstances — in order to keep our country operating, and they should feel supported in their work,” Mr. Hoyer said.

