Hoyer Provides Infrastructure Update

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer gave an Infrastructure Update to local stakeholders on May 24, 2019. The purpose of the update was to provide the latest information on the work Congress has been doing to improve infrastructure systems in the state and talk about the infrastructure challenges that local communities are currently facing.

“Rebuilding our aging infrastructure systems remains a top priority of Democrats in Congress, and I appreciated the opportunity to discuss some of the infrastructure challenges facing the Fifth District,” Congressman Hoyer said after the update, which was held at Bowie city hall. “Investments in infrastructure grow our local economy and facilitate job creation in our region. That’s why infrastructure is one of the three core components of my Make It In America agenda — because we need to make it easier to move goods to market and workers to their jobs.”

Congressman Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) said he will keep working to address all of the infrastructure needs in the Fifth District. He said his agenda includes ensuring that Metro is safe and reliable, as well as rebuilding the state’s roads and bridges. He also wants to continue working to expand access to broadband Internet and to continue investing in the energy grid.

“There is much we must address,” Congressman Hoyer said. “I will continue to work with local stakeholders to address our region’s infrastructure challenges as well as urge the president to work with Congress to reach agreement to rebuild our nation’s infrastructure.”

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information about House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.