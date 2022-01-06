Hoyer: Proud to Serve MD’s 5th Families

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Thursday, January 6, 2022 · Leave a Comment

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer delivered a message to his 5th District constituents for the New Year.

“As we look back on 2021, I am proud to have helped deliver results for families across Maryland’s Fifth Congressional District,” the congressman said. “Over the past year, my office helped process over 4,000 constituent cases on behalf of MD-05 residents and my staff has worked to connect with folks through more than 50,000 phone calls and 130,000 emails articulating our district’s most urgent issues and concerns.”

He said he is pleased that throughout the last year, his regular e-newsletter received over one million clicks, allowing him to communicate directly with folks about his work in Congress to deliver for the 5th District.

“I use this newsletter to relay critical information – including where to get vaccinated in our communities, how the expanded Child Tax Credit benefits your family, or the significance of our work in Congress to deliver for MD-05 families through priorities like the American Rescue Plan and the bipartisan infrastructure law, which were passed by Democrats in Congress and signed into law by President Biden,” he said.

“As we kick off this new year, I hope you will continue to see my office as a resource for you and your families. I am honored to serve you and look forward to continuing my work on behalf of Marylanders across the Fifth District.”

“As always, I encourage all Fifth District residents to continue to share their concerns and insights with me by contacting my office or connecting with me on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. If you are experiencing a personal difficulty such as issues accessing veterans benefits or another problem regarding a federal agency and you wish for my office to place an inquiry on your behalf, please complete the casework request form by clicking here,” he said.

