Hoyer: Preserve, Expand Free Tax Filing Program

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Thursday, May 8, 2025

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer and other lawmakers want to see the Direct File tax program preserved and expanded.

Direct File is a free, easy-to-use tax filing program that has already delivered significant benefits to taxpayers, Rep. Hoyer said.

“In 2024, during the program’s pilot phase, Direct File saved the average user $160 in tax return fees and hours of effort preparing their return,” Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) said. “Users overwhelmingly love the program: 98 percent of Direct File taxpayers in 2025 were ‘satisfied’ or ‘very satisfied’ with their experience, a world-class figure. Yet, new reporting indicates that the Trump administration plans to eliminate the IRS’ Direct File program.”

“Taxpayers have spoken loudly and clearly: Direct File works well for them, and more Americans want access to it,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Acting IRS Commissioner Michael Faulkender.

The full letter to Secretary Bessent and Commissioner Faulkender can be read here.

The following groups endorsed the letter: Americans for Tax Fairness, Public Citizen, Economic Security Project Action, MoveOn, United for Respect, P Street, 20/20 Vision, Young Invincibles, Patriotic Millionaires, Groundwork Action, Unitarian Universalists for Social Justice, Meals4Families, Beyond Careers, Grow Brooklyn, National Consumer Law Center, Color of Change, End Child Poverty California, Consumer Action, United Ways of the Pacific Northwest, Northwest Progressive Institute, NETWORK Lobby for Catholic Social Justice, Shriver Center on Poverty Law, Accountable.US, United for a Fair Economy, Responsible Wealth, National Association of Social Workers, National Women’s Law Center Action Fund, Golden State Opportunity, OnTrack Financial Education & Counseling, and North Carolina Council of Churches.

Congressman Hoyer is chair of the Regional Leadership Council.

