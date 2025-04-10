Hoyer: Positive Report Does Little to Dispel ‘Economic Uncertainty’

The US Labor Department’s March 2025 jobs report revealed that 228,000 jobs were added to the economy last month and the unemployment rate rose to 4.2%, Rep. Steny H. Hoyer noted.

“Sadly, these positive numbers do little to dispel the grave economic uncertainty that Americans are feeling …,” Rep. Hoyer said.

The present administration “could have coasted on the progress Democrats made to lower costs, create jobs, and help American businesses and workers get ahead,” but that is at risk now, he said.

Job gains occurred in health care, in social assistance, and in transportation and warehousing. Employment also increased in retail trade, according to the data.

Congressman Hoyer is chair of the Regional Leadership Council.

